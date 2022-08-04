NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Ely Benaim Sells 437 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NovoCure Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVCR opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $159.02.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in NovoCure by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

