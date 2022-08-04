Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,148.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $6.40 on Thursday, reaching $106.31. 57,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

