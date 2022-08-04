Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.94.

SYK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,900. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

