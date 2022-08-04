Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

