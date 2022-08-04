Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,521. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

