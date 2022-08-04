Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,181 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 249,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,546,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

