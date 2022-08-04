Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,972 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.61. 14,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,947. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.