NKN Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. NKN has a total market capitalization of $75.06 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

