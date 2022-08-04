Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.

Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $107.28 on Thursday. Nitori has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $209.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

