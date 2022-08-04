Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.

Nitori Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $107.28 on Thursday. Nitori has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $209.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78.

Get Nitori alerts:

Nitori Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.