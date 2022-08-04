NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,930. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

