NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

NIKE has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,190. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93. NIKE has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.