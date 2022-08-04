Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

