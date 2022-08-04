New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,318 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
