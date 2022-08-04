New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,318 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.