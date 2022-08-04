New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340,959 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,555.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,608,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after buying an additional 18,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 725.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,243,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 12,794,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

