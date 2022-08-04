Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

