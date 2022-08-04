Needham & Company LLC Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $80.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

