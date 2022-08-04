Needham & Company LLC Boosts Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $34.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $925.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

