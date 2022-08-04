Navcoin Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $809,434.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,040,145 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

