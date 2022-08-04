National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

