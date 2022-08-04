National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.94. 42,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

