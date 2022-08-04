Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $34,550.30 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $34,550.30 and $3,368.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,565 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

