M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

