Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

MSI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,634. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

