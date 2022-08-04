Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %
MSI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,634. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.31.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
