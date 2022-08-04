Motco Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Motco lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Welltower were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $11,423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:WELL opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
