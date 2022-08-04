Motco Takes $79,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.57 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

