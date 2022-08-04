Motco Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

