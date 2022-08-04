Motco Makes New $338,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $18,817,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,769.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,628.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,394.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,886.04.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.