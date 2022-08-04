Motco Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Motco decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

