Motco Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 220,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

