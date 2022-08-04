Motco Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Motco grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $208.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.