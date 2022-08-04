Motco Buys 500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Motco raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

