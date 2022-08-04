Motco Acquires 2,339 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $168.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

