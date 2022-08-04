MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Cap Reaches $151,527.24

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $151,527.24 and approximately $960.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,443,498 coins and its circulating supply is 55,237,252 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MotaCoin Coin Trading

