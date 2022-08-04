Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 7,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,730. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.