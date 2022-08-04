Morgan Stanley Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $105.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

