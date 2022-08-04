Morgan Stanley Trims Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Target Price to €4.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

