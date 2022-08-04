Morgan Stanley Trims Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Target Price to €4.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Banco Santander stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
