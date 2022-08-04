Morgan Stanley Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $254.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.70.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.00.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.