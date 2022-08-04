Morgan Stanley Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $93.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.
GoDaddy Price Performance
Shares of GDDY traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,628. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.
Insider Activity at GoDaddy
In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $938,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
