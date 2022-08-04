Morgan Stanley Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $93.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,628. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $938,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.