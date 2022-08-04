Morgan Stanley Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $37.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avantor has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

