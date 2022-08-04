Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Declares Dividend of €0.22

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.22 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mondi Trading Down 7.1 %
LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,495 ($18.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,566.47. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($25.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57.
Insider Activity at Mondi
In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,158.31).
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
