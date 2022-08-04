Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Declares Dividend of €0.22

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.22 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mondi Trading Down 7.1 %

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,495 ($18.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,566.47. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($25.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57.

Get Mondi alerts:

Insider Activity at Mondi

In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,158.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondi Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,865 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,030 ($24.87).

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.