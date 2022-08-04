Monavale (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $265,006.00

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $988.54 or 0.04364816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $265,006.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00262646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,366 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

