Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

CRL stock opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

