Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 28,418 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of National Bank worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Price Performance

National Bank stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

