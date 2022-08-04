Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,910 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hanger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger Price Performance

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Hanger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.