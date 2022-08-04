Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 82,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 124,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.