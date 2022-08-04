Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 488.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 53,562 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.