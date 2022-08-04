Mizuho Increases Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $106.61.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,385,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,385,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

