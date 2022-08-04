Mizuho Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

NYSE HCA traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.64. 43,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.78. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

