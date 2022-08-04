Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 3.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

