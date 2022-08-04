MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00008760 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $21.51 million and $1,187.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00215441 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.00521697 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,854,674 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

